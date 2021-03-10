The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will present a 10-year management plan for the Apalachicola River Wildlife and Environmental Area at a virtual public hearing at 7 PM on Thursday, March 11th.
The Apalachicola River WEA encompasses approximately 78 thousand acres in Franklin and Gulf counties, and offers opportunities for outdoor recreation including hunting, fishing, primitive camping, hiking, biking and horseback riding.
The property includes a mosaic of natural communities including mesic flatwoods, floodplain swamp and bottomland forest, which provide important habitat for species including gopher tortoises, little blue herons and alligator snapping turtles.
The property was purchased to ensure the preservation of fish, wildlife, and other natural and cultural resources for future generations and to provide fish- and wildlife-based outdoor recreation opportunities to the public.
The management plan specifies how the state will accomplish that goal.
Hunting and fishing regulations are not included in the plan; those are addressed through a separate public process.
All members of the public are invited to attend the meeting using Adobe Connect.
FWC staff will present the draft land management plan and those in attendance will have the opportunity to comment and ask questions.
You can find the web address to join the meeting on this story at Oyster Radio dot com and on the Oyster Radio facebook page.
The meeting can be accessed via: fwc.adobeconnect.com/arweapublichearing.
