Franklin County commissioners will hold a public hearing on Tuesday to officially abandon about 6 miles of road in the Tate's Hell State Forest as well as two bridges.
The bridges are at Syrup Branch & Trout Creek in the Tate's Hell State Forest and are used mostly by the State, loggers, campers, and hunters.
There are no private property owners in those areas.
A recent inspection by the Florida Department of Transportation showed both bridges require extensive repairs – and the county does not have the money to do it.
If the county abandons the bridges they will become state property.
Abandoning the bridges also requires the county to also abandon about 6 miles of road leading to them.
There are alternate routes to get through that area of forest, so abandoning the road will not keep people from driving through that section of the forest.
