Franklin County has agreed to keep Panhandle Probation Services on for another year.
Panhandle Probation Services took over probation services in the county in 2016.
The company works out of the Franklin County courthouse and collects payments from people on misdemeanor probation and monitors community service hours.
It also provides testing for substance and alcohol abuse.
County attorney Michael Shuler said the county judge and the county clerk had no objections to continuing with the company,
The contract extension was approved unanimously by the county commission.
