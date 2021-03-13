Weekly news from the Wakulla County chamber of Commerce

Marjorie Hamilton - PhantaSea Day Spa 1626 Crawfordville Hwy., Unit E, Crawfordville 850.745.6575
Please join us at these Ribbon Cuttings:
TODAY: Dez ja Brew Coffee - 4:30pm, Thursday, March 11 at 90 Preaston Circle, Crawfordville (back parking lot at El Jalisco).
Derek Allen Lawn Service & Pressure Washing - 4:30pm, Thursday, March 18 at chamber office, 3 High Drive.
Theater with a Mission - 4:30 pm, Tuesday, March 23 at chamber office, 23 High Drive
Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum honors Canine Service and Cartoonists with special exhibit in March
Carrabelle, FL (March 9, 2021) – Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum in Carrabelle is presenting a special exhibit to honor our country’s Canine Military Veterans and the role of Cartoonists in WWII. This exhibit will be open until Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 5 pm. There is no charge for admission but donations are gladly accepted.
Dogs served in many capacities in wartime, including in WWII, as messengers and sentry dogs, but did you know that they were also trained for mine and explosive detection, finding injured soldiers and flushing enemy troops from hidden spaces? Dogs’ keen sense of smell and acute hearing made them valuable assets in war and today for national security.
The press was essential for keeping the public informed in wartime, but cartoonists played a unique role in bringing the war to citizens. The museum will present the work of cartoonists like Bill Maudlin and Dave Breger, as well as the animated works by Disney and Warner Brothers that served as both propaganda for citizens and training for servicemen. Familiar characters like Private Snafu, Donald Duck, Willie and Joe, and Kilroy all play a prominent part in WWII history.
Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum is located in Carrabelle, directly across from Carrabelle Public Beach Park at 1873 Hwy 98 West. For more information, contact Camp Gordon Johnston Museum at (850) 697-8575 or museum@campgordonjohnston.com. Funded in part by the Franklin County Tourist Development Council.
# # #
Tickets are still available Wakulla Moose Lodge Presents: Murder Mystery Masquerade Ball
March Networking Luncheon
Hosted by UF/IFAS Extension Office, catered by Chicken Salad Chick
WHEN: Noon, Wednesday, March 24 WHERE:84 Cedar Ave, Crawfordville, Lifestock pavilion MENU: Served buffet style - Delicious Diva, Classic Carol, Sassy Scotty, Buffalo Barclay, served on large croissants, with a side of broccoli salad and pasta salad. Tea and cookie. COST: $15 per person, cash or check at event
RSVP to chamber office by replying to this email by Friday, March 19.
Shop and Stroll Event
Business After Hours
What is Cooking at Oyster Boss? Come and find out! Please join us for a fun time, networking with great people and a Low Country Boil at Oyster Boss! WHEN: 5:30PM, Thursday, March 25 WHERE:2350 Sopchoppy Hwy
RSVP to chamber office by replying to this email by Friday, March 19.
Make a Difference in your Community - Volunteer
Virtual Training Session
Recruitment Event for FL Department of Corrections The event will take place on Wednesday, March 31st from 1:00pm to 4:00 pm at our Wakulla Career Center in Crawfordville. Appointment Only! Call 850-617-4592 or 850-617-4585
Internal Information:FL Department of Corrections Positions: Correctional Officers-Wakulla (12 positions) Pay Rate: $15.00-$17.00/hour PLUSAll Academy Tuition Costs WAIVED! Positions located at Wakulla Correction Institution
Scholarships Available
Hops & Half Shells Registration now open
Household Hazardous Waste Day Scheduled
Ed2go 2021 Class List
Ed2Go online training is made possible by the generous contributions from local businesses and individuals to the Burt Poole Scholarship fund, to help you succeed in business.Classes are free to our members. (other classes not listed here may be available with a co-pay). Please inquire with chamber staff to request more information, enrollment, and verification forms. Please also review requirements prior to sending enrollment request. For a complete list of online classes click here
Disclaimer: The Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce provides this calendar of events as a service to its members and a convenience in the community. No endorsement of the scheduled events or organizations by the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce is either expressed or implied.
No comments:
Post a Comment