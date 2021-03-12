Gulf World Marine Institute in Panama City Beach this week received 16 juvenile green sea turtles from two facilities in Northeast Florida.
The turtles were transferred from the Volusia County Marine Science Center in Ponce De Leon and the Sea Turtle Hospital at the Whitney Lab in St. Augustine.
The turtles were transferred because Northeast Florida has seen a spike in stranding activities recently and are running out of space.
The majority of the turtles are receiving antibiotics and fluid medical treatment.
Many of them have heavy loads of barnacles, algae, crabs, and other life forms living on the turtle’s body, and some are still lethargic.
A number of them are also carrying various levels of tumors.
The turtles will be rehabilitated at Gulf World and released as soon as possible.
