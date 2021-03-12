Friday, March 12, 2021

Getting Out in Gulf County

26th Camp Gordon Johnston
﻿Veterans Parade
SATURDAY, MARCH 13, 2021
10:45 AM - 11:45 AM ET

Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum is celebrating the 26th Annual Camp Gordon Johnston Parade on Saturday, March 13, 2021 starting at 10:45 am ET in Carrabelle, FL. This parade is planned especially to honor our country’s remaining WWII veterans as well as recognize and salute all veterans from WWII to present. All veterans, their family and friends as well as the general public are asked to come to Carrabelle to join the celebration of our military veterans.

The museum needs the community’s support and participation to make the celebration and particularly the parade more special for our veterans than ever.
Camp Gordon Johnston
Receptions and more Information


﻿The Junior Service League of Port St. Joe is an organization of women committed to promoting volunteerism, developing the potential of women, and improving the community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers.

Chili Team and Car Show registration is now open for the JSL 11th Annual Chili Cook-off! We can't wait to see everyone there 

Vendor/Artist registration is also open.

Registration Form for Chili Teams and Car Show
Registration Form
Saltair Farmers' Market
Saturday - March 20

City Commons
Downtown Port St Joe, FL
9am-1pm EST.
It’s that time of year again! The PSJ Band of Gold will be “Egging” your houses again!

Have your home egged with candy filled eggs the night before Easter! Forms can be picked up at ATL Vaping on Hwy 98. You can text Andrea at 850-340-1571 if you need one emailed. Payment can be made by cash, check to PSJ Band Boosters or PayPal.

As always we thank you for your continued support for the Marching Band. All forms and payment must be turned in by 3:00PM on March 27, 2021.

Any other questions please feel free to text 850-340-1571.
Live Music
Call or Click on the member's link for more information, including set times.
117 Sailors Cove
Port St. Joe, FL 32456
850-229-FINE (3463)

LIVE Music begins at 8:00 ET
Friday and Saturday Night
411 Cape San Blas Rd.
Port Saint Joe, FL 32456
Music is from 7-10 EST each night
Kelly Hundley and the Healers

  • 𝘮𝘶𝘴𝘪𝘤 𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘴 𝘢𝘵 𝘯𝘰𝘰𝘯 𝘌𝘛
  • 𝘦𝘯𝘫𝘰𝘺 𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘤𝘳𝘢𝘧𝘵𝘴 𝘷𝘦𝘯𝘥𝘰𝘳𝘴
  • 𝘷𝘪𝘴𝘪𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘶𝘳𝘢𝘯𝘵𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘳𝘦𝘵𝘢𝘪𝘭 𝘰𝘯 𝘙𝘦𝘪𝘥 𝘈𝘷𝘦𝘯𝘶𝘦
  • 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘪𝘴 𝘢 𝘍𝘙𝘌𝘌 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘥𝘰𝘨 𝘧𝘳𝘪𝘦𝘯𝘥𝘭𝘺 𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘯𝘵

Please contact the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce at director@gulfchamber.org 850-227-1223 if you are interested in becoming a vendor at the event.
Vendor Form
Brunch
51 Good Morning St
Port Saint Joe, FL 32456
Saturday and Sunday Brunch

OPEN
11 am eastern time

LIVE MUSIC
and
FOOD and DRINK SPECIALS
﻿
Sand Dollar Cafe
(850) 227-4865
Sunday morning belly love.
The Forgotten Coast's Best Breakfast from 7-10:45a ET.

﻿


Shaggy Bay Supper Club
St. Joseph Bay Golf Club
700 Country Club Rd
Port St. Joe, FL 32456
Sunday Brunch
Begins at 11am
Discover a thoughtfully created menu featuring the freshest ingredients sourced by local farmers. We offer a full-service restaurant in the clubhouse.
Weekend dinner service Friday and Saturday Night - 5:30-8:30 pm ET.
Sunday Brunch begins at 11am ET
This Is Garden Food
210 Williams Ave
Port St Joe, FL 32456
(850) 899-9045



