If you have been fined in Florida over the past year for not abiding by COVID-19 rules, you don't have to pay the penalties.
The Florida Cabinet on Thursday voted to rescind all fines related to COVID-19 that have been imposed since last March.
That can be for not wearing a face mask or not practicing social distancing or any other COVID related reason you may have been fined.
The Executive Order does not remit any fines imposed on assisted living facilities, hospitals, or other healthcare providers.
The order does say that it can be used as a defense in case a county or municipality attempts to collect the fine.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment