Franklin County has agreed to apply for money from the Florida Historic Preservation Program.
If approved, the money would be used at three locations, the Buddy Ward Park Maritime Heritage Museum, the Fort Coombs Armory and the Carrabelle Beach Wayside Park.
The Franklin County Tourist Development Council will develop the spending plan for the maritime heritage museum to feature a series of free-standing photos, interpretive displays along with video kiosks that tell the story of Franklin County’s maritime history.
The TDC will also develop a plan for displays at the Fort Coombs Armory which would emphasize the county’s military history from pre-civil war to the present.
County staff will spearhead the project for the Carrabelle Beach Wayside Park.
That location just transitioned into being categorized as ‘historic’ and is now eligible for historic preservation funding.
There are 14 concrete picnic pavilions at the site that were constructed in 1970 which are in need of repair.
Preserving the pavilions are critical to maintaining the look and feel of Florida’s historic wayside beach parks.
