St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week

Hi, I'm Bobbie! I got my name on a count of my bobtail. I am a very active, playful 2 year old lab mix. I love running around outside so a fenced in yard or nearby dog park is a must for me! I really like other dogs and would love to meet yours. I need some leash training and a little work on my manners. I would make a wonderful companion for an active family. Come by the shelter to meet me and all of my friends!
You'll find the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe
Call: 850-227-1103
info@sjbhumanesociety.org
