FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

CRUZ is a gorgeous green eyed 1 year old kitty. He has beautiful markings and a wonderful and loving personality. This boy loves affection and likes to talk. Cruz gets along well with other cats and is a joy to have around.
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.
Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment