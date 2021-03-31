March Updates from the FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute

Bringing the Eastern Indigo Snake Back to the Florida Panhandle
The eastern indigo snake has disappeared from many areas in the Southeastern U.S. where it once occurred largely due to the destruction, fragmentation, and degradation of longleaf pine habitats; consequently, it has been protected under the Endangered Species Act since 1978. However, in recent decades some of these degraded habitats have undergone large-scale restoration making it likely the indigo snake could occupy these areas once again. FWC works closely with partners at the Orianne Center for Indigo Conservation, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, The Nature Conservancy, Central Florida Zoo and Botanical Gardens, the Jones Center at Ichauway, Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, and Auburn University in the ongoing reintroduction of the eastern indigo snake to the Florida Panhandle and southern Alabama. To date, 69 snakes have been released in the Florida Panhandle. Hopefully they are the seeds that will grow into a self-sustaining population of indigo snakes.
Florida Black Bear Winter Menu
Florida black bears eat a variety of foods, making them dietary generalists. FWRI researchers investigate bear scat to identify foods that bears have eaten. Important food items for bears vary widely by region and by season. In winter (for bears, January-April), they eat vegetation such as the heart of saw palmetto and pickerelweed, fruits from bitter gallberry and greenbriar, acorns left from the previous fall, and insects like ants, wasps, and beetles.
In the Field with FWRI Herpetologist Kevin Enge
Join FWRI Research Herpetologist, Kevin Enge, in the field checking traps set for the Suwannee alligator snapping turtle, Macrochelys suwanniensis, in this YouTube video. This is a new species that FWC helped describe in 2014. FWC is collaborating with other researchers in Florida and Georgia to document the distribution and relative abundance of this state threatened species.
Piebald Deer Found During North Florida Deer Study
Researchers recently collared a piebald buck as part of FWC’s North Florida Deer Study. Piebaldism is rare, occurring in less than 2% of deer. It is a recessive genetic trait, meaning both parents of this buck had to carry the gene. Because the same genetic code for coat color impacts other traits, piebald deer may have issues, such as “roman nose”, shortened lower jaw, curved backbone (scoliosis) and short/deformed legs. This unique mature buck appeared to be a healthy, and no abnormalities were noted other than his unusual coat color. FWC’s North Florida Deer Study examines white tailed deer population dynamics in northcentral Florida. GPS collars and trail cameras provide data on deer survival, home-range, and movement and help inform deer population management decisions.
American Oystercatcher Banding with National Audubon Society
On March 15th and 16th 2021, FWC and Audubon biologists tracked, trapped, banded, and successfully released two pairs of American oystercatchers (Haematopus palliatus) in Pinellas County. Pinellas County is noteworthy in oystercatcher research in that it is one of the few places where the birds have been documented nesting on rooftops in an urbanized county. This research would have not been possible without the partnership and knowledge between the National Audubon Society and FWC.
New Publications
