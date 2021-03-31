FWC's Fishing in the Know - April 2021

STATE SEASON UPDATES
April - May
State waters are from shore to 9 nautical miles in the Gulf and from shore to 3 nautical miles in the Atlantic.
April 1 – Spiny lobster closes
April 1 – Gag (4-county region) opens
April 1 – Permit (Special Permit Zone) closes
May 1 – Grouper, several species (Atlantic) opens
May 1 – Snook (Gulf) closes (note: waters from Pasco County through Gordon Pass in Collier closed through May 31, 2021)
May 1 – Hogfish (Atlantic) opens
May 1 – Amberjack (Gulf) opens
May 2 – Stone crab closes (NEW this year)
FWC WANTS YOUR FEEDBACK
Information: FWC is collecting feedback on several topics including the Atlantic croaker and spot fishery; dolphinfish; trap fisheries; and Southwest Florida snook, redfish and spotted seatrout.
Provide comments on these or other marine fisheries online at MyFWC.com/SaltwaterComments.
GREAT CATCH!
Matt Nieves caught this 19” Florida pompano out of Sebastian. He added it to his Catch a Florida Memory Saltwater Life List.
From the angler: “Two days in a row, I drove 1.5 hours to this spot and FINALLY I hooked into my first pompano. I'm tired, I'm burnt, I'm covered in salt, but I'm eating GOOOOOOOD."
EVENTS
April - May
We will continue to monitor COVID-19 updates and plan events with this consideration in mind.
Lionfish Events Calendar
Virtual Saltwater Fishing Clinics: Registration for these events is currently full. Recordings of clinics will be available in the coming months and additional live sessions may be added in the future.
April 5 – SW Florida snook, redfish and spotted seatrout workshop – Charlotte Harbor area and south
April 6 – SW Florida snook, redfish and spotted seatrout workshop – Sarasota Bay
April 8 – SW Florida snook, redfish and spotted seatrout workshop – Tampa Bay area and north
April 8 - Reef Fish ID Webinar Part 1
April 15 - Reef Fish ID Webinar Part Two
May 12 and 13 - FWC Commission Meeting
May 15 and 16 - Lionfish Removal and Awareness Festival - Destin
SOCIAL SALTWATER
Post of the Month
HARVESTER RECOGNITION Dean Ruscoe has been hard at work removing lionfish out of Palm Beach County and we have the pictures to prove it! Thanks Dean!!
Do you have any great lionfish shots you’d like to share? We want to see ‘em! Submit photos to https://fwcreefrangers.com/get-involved/... for the chance to be featured!
See this post at Facebook.com/FWCReefRangers
Social Media Channels:
No comments:
Post a Comment