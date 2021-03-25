Franklin County is looking for old pictures of the Carrabelle wayside park at Carrabelle Beach.
The wayside park was constructed in 1971, and is now classified as ‘historic’ and eligible for Florida Historic Preservation funding.
The Franklin County Commission recently agreed to apply for a historic preservation grant to repair the 14 concrete picnic pavilions at the site while maintaining the look and feel of Florida’s historic wayside beach parks.
As part of the grant application, The county needs photos of the park from the 1970s and letters/emails of support for the grant application.
If you have either that you could share, your assistance will be greatly appreciated - please email erin@franklincountyflorida.com or call 850-653-9783 x 158.
