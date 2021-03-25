Thursday, March 25, 2021

NOAA Fisheries FishNews – March 25, 2021

Marsh Madness, Oyster Reefs, and More.

Fish News - NOAA Fisheries

MARCH 25, 2021

eat seafood

6 Reasons to Add Seafood to Your Menu

U.S. seafood is healthy and delicious, and that's reason enough to add it to your menu. But if you're looking for even more motivation to increase your seafood consumption, we've got you covered!

Highlights

Marsh Madness 2021

marsh madness

During the week of March 22, NOAA is taking a court-side look at how we protect and restore marsh habitat with an aim to sustain fisheries, recover protected species, and maintain resilient coastal ecosystems and communities. Follow #MarshMadness on @NOAAHabitat.

14 Seal Secrets

seal secrets

Celebrate International Day of the Seal by learning a few facts about these semi-aquatic marine mammals. Seals and sea lions belong to a group of marine mammals called pinnipeds, which means fin- or flipper-footed. They are adapted for life in the ocean, but come on land for long periods of time. NOAA Fisheries and partners work to study, protect, and conserve these unique marine mammals and their habitats.

NOAA Office of Law Enforcement Names Three New Assistant Directors

ole officers

Manny Antonaras was recently selected to lead the Southeast Division, Martina Sagapolu leads the Pacific Islands Division, and Everett Baxter has taken over the Headquarters’ Investigative Operations Division.

2017 National Report of Marine Mammal Strandings in the United States

marine mammal strandings

NOAA Fisheries releases the 2017 National Report of Marine Mammal Strandings in the United States, the first of a series of annual stranding reports.

Final Report of the Great Red Snapper Count Released

red snapper

An impressive scientific team led by the Harte Research Institute released their final report on the Great Red Snapper Count. We welcome the results of the study because they provide important new scientific information to enhance our understanding of the Gulf red snapper population.

Alaska

Most Recent Data Show Gulf of Alaska Marine Ecosystem Slow to Return to Pre-Heatwave State

alaska marine ecosystem

The eastern Pacific marine heatwave, which occurred from California to Alaska in 2014–2016, was the longest lasting heatwave globally over the past decade. A new study led by NOAA Fisheries scientists and partners looked at its effects. They found that the heatwave affected various components of the Gulf of Alaska marine food web from plankton to whales to humans.

What Caused the Largest Known Mass Stranding of Stejneger’s Beaked Whales?

stranded beaked whales

A new scientific paper suggests that seismic activity may have been involved in a mass stranding death of whales along the Aleutian Islands.

Current Sea Surface Temperatures in the Eastern Bering Sea

sea surface temperatures

The Southeastern Bering Sea continues to hover right at the marine heatwave threshold, though both regions (Northern and Southeastern Bering Sea) remain substantially cooler than some recent warm years.

West Coast

West Coast Waters Show Evidence of Improved Productivity in 2020

west coast waters

A new report provides a snapshot of the health of the California Current ecosystem. With the system shifting from a warmer El Niño- to a cooler La Niña-influenced system, the ecosystem may become more productive. COVID-19 made collecting this evidence and indicator data more difficult, so NOAA researchers teamed up with non-profit, university, state, and commercial partners.

Pacific Islands

Video Highlights Importance of Fishing in American Samoa

american samoa

NOAA Fisheries is proud to release We Fish! American Samoa. We collaborated with local fishermen and fishing communities to tell the story of recreational and non-commercial fishing in American Samoa. The video offers a lens into Samoan culture, and gives a glimpse into the different types of fishing methods common in the territory. Interviews with local fishermen help stress the importance of these activities in daily life.

Southeast

Nearly $100 Million Proposed to Restore Gulf-Wide Resources Impacted by Deepwater Horizon

gulf wide restoration

Funded by the Deepwater Horizon oil spill settlement, 11 restoration projects are planned across all five states bordering the Gulf of Mexico, as well as sites in Mexico and on the Atlantic coast of Florida.

Greater Atlantic

Oyster Reefs Provide Habitat and Filter Water, Findings Show

oyster reefs

NOAA Fisheries scientists and partners at several other academic and research institutions explored how restored oyster reefs help the Chesapeake Bay. They have released their findings in a new NOAA Fisheries Technical Memorandum.

Aerial Surveys Monitor Growing Gray Seal Populations Off the Northeastern United States

gray seal population

For three days in January, Northeast Fisheries Science Center researchers Elizabeth Josephson and Peter Duley flew along the Northeast coast looking for gray seals and their pupping colonies.

Upcoming Deadlines

April 26: NOAA Chesapeake Bay Office Announces Fisheries Research Funding Opportunity

View more news and announcements.

Upcoming Events

April 8Tribal Consultation with NOAA Fisheries for the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021

View more events.

Federal Register Actions

Visit NOAA Fisheries' Rules & Regulations web page to learn more about recently proposed and finalized regulations in your region. 

Send corrections or technical questions to the FishNews Editor at editor.fishnews@noaa.gov.

www.fisheries.noaa.gov

Stay Connected with NOAA Fisheries:
Facebook   Twitter   Youtube   LinkedIn   Instagram



