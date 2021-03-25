NOAA Fisheries FishNews – March 25, 2021

U.S. seafood is healthy and delicious, and that's reason enough to add it to your menu. But if you're looking for even more motivation to increase your seafood consumption, we've got you covered!
Highlights
During the week of March 22, NOAA is taking a court-side look at how we protect and restore marsh habitat with an aim to sustain fisheries, recover protected species, and maintain resilient coastal ecosystems and communities. Follow #MarshMadness on @NOAAHabitat.
Celebrate International Day of the Seal by learning a few facts about these semi-aquatic marine mammals. Seals and sea lions belong to a group of marine mammals called pinnipeds, which means fin- or flipper-footed. They are adapted for life in the ocean, but come on land for long periods of time. NOAA Fisheries and partners work to study, protect, and conserve these unique marine mammals and their habitats.
Manny Antonaras was recently selected to lead the Southeast Division, Martina Sagapolu leads the Pacific Islands Division, and Everett Baxter has taken over the Headquarters’ Investigative Operations Division.
NOAA Fisheries releases the 2017 National Report of Marine Mammal Strandings in the United States, the first of a series of annual stranding reports.
An impressive scientific team led by the Harte Research Institute released their final report on the Great Red Snapper Count. We welcome the results of the study because they provide important new scientific information to enhance our understanding of the Gulf red snapper population.
Alaska
The eastern Pacific marine heatwave, which occurred from California to Alaska in 2014–2016, was the longest lasting heatwave globally over the past decade. A new study led by NOAA Fisheries scientists and partners looked at its effects. They found that the heatwave affected various components of the Gulf of Alaska marine food web from plankton to whales to humans.
A new scientific paper suggests that seismic activity may have been involved in a mass stranding death of whales along the Aleutian Islands.
The Southeastern Bering Sea continues to hover right at the marine heatwave threshold, though both regions (Northern and Southeastern Bering Sea) remain substantially cooler than some recent warm years.
West Coast
A new report provides a snapshot of the health of the California Current ecosystem. With the system shifting from a warmer El Niño- to a cooler La Niña-influenced system, the ecosystem may become more productive. COVID-19 made collecting this evidence and indicator data more difficult, so NOAA researchers teamed up with non-profit, university, state, and commercial partners.
Pacific Islands
NOAA Fisheries is proud to release We Fish! American Samoa. We collaborated with local fishermen and fishing communities to tell the story of recreational and non-commercial fishing in American Samoa. The video offers a lens into Samoan culture, and gives a glimpse into the different types of fishing methods common in the territory. Interviews with local fishermen help stress the importance of these activities in daily life.
Southeast
Funded by the Deepwater Horizon oil spill settlement, 11 restoration projects are planned across all five states bordering the Gulf of Mexico, as well as sites in Mexico and on the Atlantic coast of Florida.
Greater Atlantic
NOAA Fisheries scientists and partners at several other academic and research institutions explored how restored oyster reefs help the Chesapeake Bay. They have released their findings in a new NOAA Fisheries Technical Memorandum.
For three days in January, Northeast Fisheries Science Center researchers Elizabeth Josephson and Peter Duley flew along the Northeast coast looking for gray seals and their pupping colonies.
Upcoming Events
April 8: Tribal Consultation with NOAA Fisheries for the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021
