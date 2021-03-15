Franklin County is starting to make plans about how to reopen the Armory in Apalachicola to the public.
The Armory has been closed to public events because of COVID-19, but as COVID numbers drop the county wants to be prepared to reopen the building to events as soon as they can safely do so.
County staff will work with the Department of Health to create protocols and regulations that will be part of the rental agreement for the Armory.
The rules will be enforced by a county parks and recreation employee who is already required to attend all functions to insure all fire safety rules are being followed.
