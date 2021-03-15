Franklin County has seen a big drop in positive COVID cases since February the 28th.
The county has only posted 5 new positive cases in that time.
As of Saturday there have been 1284 total positive cases, and 16 deaths.
There has been a positivity rate of just 1 percent between February the 26th and March 11th.
The statewide positivity rate is about 5 percent.
There have been 1,890 positive COVID cases in Gulf County since the pandemic began, and 41 Covid related deaths.
The positivity rate in Gulf County is 6 percent.
Wakulla County reported its 3203rd case on Saturday and Liberty County reported its 1049th case.
There have been 52 COVID related deaths in Wakulla County and 15 in Liberty County.
The health department in Apalachicola is continuing to offer COVID-19 testing three days a week by appointments only.
You can call the Franklin County Health Department at 653-2111 to schedule your appointment.
No comments:
Post a Comment