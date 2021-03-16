Tuesday, March 16, 2021

Bunny Hop Bingo Comes to Apalachicola!

Kids Can Win Candy, Prizes, Books,

Spring Baskets, and Scooters!

Making its debut on March 15, 2021, this Spring-inspired event invites families with children ages 2-10 to join in on the fun... An alternative to our traditional Easter Egg Hunt, which will return again in 2022, the Bunny Hop offers a no contact, COVID-safe way for children to enjoy this Spring season.

The adventure begins at the Apalachicola Margaret Key Library where you will pick up a Bunny Bingo card that directs you to multiple stops at businesses, churches, and attractions within our Historic District. Find the displays (visible from outside) at our 24 Bunny Hop Stops and answer the question on the back of the Bingo card for that square. Complete a row of questions to win a chance for a Spring Basket, or the entire card to win the chance for a Razor scooter! 

Upon return of the Bunny Bingo Card, each child will receive a gift bag with a book and special treats, and will be entered into drawings for baskets and scooters!
The Easter Bunny will hop by the Library at 4:00 PM on Tuesday, March 30th to draw bingo cards and award the prizes!
This event is presented by Apalachicola Main Street, Inc., Apalachicola Margaret Key Library & Bring Me a Book Franklin and is sponsored by Duke Energy.

Hop on over to the Apalachicola Margaret Key Library to pick up your Bunny Bingo card! 

A big Thank You to all of the participants, partners, volunteers, and donors!


Apalachicola Main Street is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting our future while preserving our past.
Our mission is to enhance the downtown district of Apalachicola with sound economic development that promotes a sustainable future while preserving the district's historical significance and commitment to quality of life in our community.
   

Stay up to date on what's happening in Downtown Apalachicola by following us on social media. 
