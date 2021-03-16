Carrabelle Culture Crawl this Saturday

The Carrabelle Culture Crawl is a free celebration of amazing local culture, art, music, history, food, and fun in the heart of downtown Carrabelle. Music will fill the streets in downtown Carrabelle. In the spirit of the Culture Crawl, the Carrabelle History Museum will be bringing live, outdoor (socially-distanced) music on the corners through downtown Carrabelle for all to enjoy.
This is a wonderful opportunity to add a bit more fun as you experience the amazing local culture, art, history, and food that Carrabelle already has to offer. Visitors will spot wandering costumed characters from the Fishy Fashion Show. Unique artwork can be seen throughout the downtown area from murals on the walls to art in the windows of local shops to the public art near the Marine Street waterfront pavilion.
New this year will be a Carrabelle Scavenger Hunt. At each of the locations, there will be a clue so guests can find the answers. Find enough answers and win a prize. Winners also qualify for the drawing for some fabulous door prizes! Guests can start at the Carrabelle History Museum, SE 106 Avenue B, Carrabelle, FL and visit as many of the wonderful locations as they would like.
Attendees are asked to follow all CDC guidelines to keep themselves safe including social distancing and sanitizing / washing hands frequently. Masks are encouraged indoors or anytime social distancing is not possible.
Details will be posted to the Carrabelle History Museum’s Facebook page and website as they are confirmed. For more information, contact the Carrabelle History Museum at 850-697-2141
or carrabellehistorymuseum@gmail.com. The Carrabelle Culture Crawl was founded by the Economic Development Team of the Carrabelle Waterfront Partnership. Funding in part by the Franklin County Tourist Development Council.
No comments:
Post a Comment