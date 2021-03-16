Forgotten Coast En Plein Air starts this week!

A Plein Air Event Like No Other
Now in the 16th year of documenting the landscape and culture of the last vestige of authentic "Old Florida,” Forgotten Coast en Plein Air, America's Great Paint-out, is among the world's most prestigious plein air events. Artistic excellence and the production of investment quality art continues to be the trademark of this 10-day festival. As the event continues, organizers are honing what makes the Forgotten Coast event exceptional.
The invitational features internationally acclaimed artists, as well as, several "Florida's Finest en Plein Air" artists honored as Plein Air Ambassadors. Expanded exhibits, a Collectors' Forum, distinguished guest speakers, and surprises that will be fresh and new to the plein air community are all in the making!
More details by day listed at
Thursday, March 18 – Artists arrive!
Friday, March 19 - Opening Luncheon
Saturday, March 20 – QuickDraw
Sunday, March 21 – Plein Church
Wednesday, March 24 – Student Art Day
Thursday, March 25 – Small Painting Reveal
Friday, March 26 – Artists’ Choice Reveal and Maecenas Gathering
Saturday, March 27 – Collectors’ Gala
Sunday, March 28 – Open House and Artists depart
