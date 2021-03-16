The Northwest Florida Water Management District is providing Gulf County up to 300 thousand dollars to help upgrade its potable water system.
The District will provide the grant funding for improvements to the former Lighthouse Utilities water system, which services approximately 13 square miles in the unincorporated southern portion of Gulf County.
The service area includes St. Joseph Peninsula, Jones Homestead, Indian Pass, and St. Joseph Peninsula State Park.
The system currently experiences persistent low water pressure in the northern portion of the peninsula.
One of the utility’s two water treatment plants was badly damaged by Hurricane Michael, causing a booster plant and storage tank serving the peninsula to be taken offline and significantly exacerbating the problem.
The county recently completed a preliminary engineering report, which recommended installing an in-line booster pumping station as well as a ground storage tank control valve, diesel generator and automatic transfer switch, and other associated repairs and improvements.
The overall probable cost of the improvements, including engineering and construction, is estimated at approximately $690,000.
