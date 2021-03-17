Franklin County Tax Collector Richard Watson announced the 2021 Kids Tag Art winners this week.
All the 5th graders in Franklin County were invited to compete for small cash prizes by drawing a specialty license tag with a coronavirus theme.
83 students from six classes competed.
Haleigh Miller from the Franklin County School took first place.
2nd Place went to Kaci Harrell from the ABC School and 3rd Place was won by Ayla Miller from the Apalachicola Bay Charter School.
All of the students artwork are available for purchase on 12” x 6” glossy aluminum metal tag for $15.
Seven dollars from each purchase goes back to the schools art programs.
The tags are not legal tags, but they can be placed on the front of vehicles.
The student who sells the most tags will win a airboat trip with Apalachicola Airboat Excursions for up to four people.
There will also be a reception where you can see and purchase the artwork on Wednesday, March 24th at 6:00pm in the Apalachicola Courthouse.
No comments:
Post a Comment