The Cape St. George Lighthouse is returning to in-person full moon climbs beginning in April.
The lighthouse has been holding virtual climbs for most of the past year because of COVID, but said the April climb will be open to the public.
The April Sunset and Full Moon Climb at the Cape St. George Lighthouse on St. George Island will be held on Monday, April 26th.
The April full moon is called the Pink moon in tribute to wild ground phlox, also called “pinks,” which is one of the earliest widespread flowers to appear in the spring.
The popular climbs give people the opportunity to enjoy the view of St. George Island, the Gulf of Mexico and the Apalachicola Bay under the evening sky from the top of the lighthouse.
The Cost is $10.00 per climber for the general public and $7.00 for members of the St. George Lighthouse Association.
All climbers must be at least 40 inches tall to climb the tower and children must be 13 and over to access the outside catwalk.
