Franklin County unemployment rose in January.
Unemployment rose to 4.3 percent in January, up from 3.2 percent in December.
That means 204 people were out of work out of a workforce of 4,797 people.
11 of Florida's 67 counties had lower unemployment rates than ours in January including Wakulla County which had one of the lowest unemployment rates in the state at 3.7 percent.
Gulf County unemployment also rose in January from 3.4 percent to 4.5 percent with 225 people out of work there.
Liberty County unemployment rose from 3.1 percent to 4.8 percent.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment