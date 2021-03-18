Thursday, March 18, 2021

Join the Apalachicola Riverkeeper on March 19th //Oil & Gas Drilling//ABSI Update


ANNUAL MEMBER MEETING & MIXER
Friday, March 19
5 to 6 p.m. 

The meeting will be a virtual gathering via Zoom.
Email Apalachicola Riverkeeper by March 18 to request the Zoom link.

Music, board elections, a guest speaker, and some river trivia, it’s all part of Apalachicola Riverkeeper’s Annual Member Meeting.

Not sure if your membership is current? Drop us a note and we’ll check.

﻿Guest speaker
Dr. Michael Gangloff
Freshwater mussels of the lower Apalachicola and
Chipola Rivers- a diverse and imperiled fauna.

Dr. Gangloff is Associate Professor of Biology at Appalachian State University in Boone, NC. A member of Apalachicola Riverkeeper's Slough Restoration Project team, he has been working with freshwater mussels in the Apalachicola Basin for more than 20 years. He has worked with the Army Corps of Engineers, United States Fish and Wildlife Service, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Apalachicola Riverkeeper on projects designed to document the abundance and habitat use of freshwater mussels in this unique river system.
Join or Renew Today
OIL AND GAS DRILLING IN THE APALACHICOLA FLOODPLAIN

Cholla Petroleum of Dallas, Texas has begun site construction for two exploratory oil and gas pads (four wells) in the Apalachicola River floodplain of Calhoun County.
Apalachicola Riverkeeper remains strongly opposed to these exploratory oil & gas wells as they pose significant ecological along with economic risk to the region.
﻿
APALACHICOLA BAY SYSTEM INITIATIVE

The Apalachicola River and Bay system is one of the most ecologically diverse and significant natural areas in the southeastern United States. FSU's Apalachicola Bay System Initiative (ABSI) seeks to gain insight into the root causes of decline of the Bay's ecosystem and the deterioration of oyster reefs.
﻿
Support Our Work
Visit our WEBSITE
Apalachicola Riverkeeper | PO Box 8located at Scipio Creek MarinaApalachicola, FL 32320


http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment