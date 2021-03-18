Join the Apalachicola Riverkeeper on March 19th //Oil & Gas Drilling//ABSI Update

ANNUAL MEMBER MEETING & MIXER
Friday, March 19
5 to 6 p.m.
The meeting will be a virtual gathering via Zoom.
Music, board elections, a guest speaker, and some river trivia, it’s all part of Apalachicola Riverkeeper’s Annual Member Meeting.
Not sure if your membership is current? Drop us a note and we’ll check.
Guest speaker
Dr. Michael Gangloff
Freshwater mussels of the lower Apalachicola and
Chipola Rivers- a diverse and imperiled fauna.
Dr. Gangloff is Associate Professor of Biology at Appalachian State University in Boone, NC. A member of Apalachicola Riverkeeper's Slough Restoration Project team, he has been working with freshwater mussels in the Apalachicola Basin for more than 20 years. He has worked with the Army Corps of Engineers, United States Fish and Wildlife Service, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Apalachicola Riverkeeper on projects designed to document the abundance and habitat use of freshwater mussels in this unique river system.
No comments:
Post a Comment