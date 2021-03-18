Great radio from the Apalachicola Bay in North Florida
Thursday, March 18, 2021
Weekly news from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce - Ribbon Cutting today
Last Week's Ribbon Cutting
Dez ja Brew
officially opened their mobile coffee unit at 90 Preston Circle after a ribbon cutting held by Wakulla Chamber of Commerce Thursday, March 11. You will find a variety of loose - leaf teas, chai, drip coffee, assorted iced coffees, blended and cold drinks, frappes, smoothies, espresso specialties, parfaits, muffins and Danish pastries. The home - made flavored whipped cream is a bonus and tops your cold drink off beautifully. Desiree offers gift cards and if you are a coffee drinker you will appreciate the reward/loyalty card. Discounts will be given to law enforcement, veterans, military personnel, and healthcare workers. Operating hours: Monday - Friday: 7:30 am - 1 pm Saturday and Sunday: 9 am – 1pm
Please join us at these Ribbon Cuttings:
TODAY: Derek Allen Lawn Service & Pressure Washing - 4:30pm, Thursday, March 18 at chamber office, 23 High Drive.
Theater with a Mission - 4:30 pm, Tuesday, March 23 at chamber office, 23 High Drive
Last Call - March Networking Luncheon
Hosted by UF/IFAS Extension Office, catered by Chicken Salad Chick
WHEN: Noon, Wednesday, March 24 WHERE:84 Cedar Ave, Crawfordville, Lifestock pavilion MENU: Served buffet style - Delicious Diva, Classic Carol, Sassy Scotty, Buffalo Barclay, served on large croissants, with a side of broccoli salad and pasta salad. Tea and cookie. COST: $15 per person, cash or check at event
RSVP to chamber office by replying to this email by Friday, March 19.
Shop and Stroll Event
Last Call - Business After Hours
What is Cooking at Oyster Boss? Come and find out! Please join us for a fun time, networking with great people and a Low Country Boil at Oyster Boss! WHEN: 5:30PM, Thursday, March 25 WHERE:2350 Sopchoppy Hwy
RSVP to chamber office by replying to this email by Friday, March 19.
Make a Difference in your Community - Volunteer
Virtual Training Session
FREE Webinar - Register Today
Risk-Taking and Leadership (Virtual Webinar) Hosted by: The Performance Innovation Institute @ TCC March 30, 2021 @ 11:00a.m. EST
The Performance Innovation Institute @ TCC is offering another webinar on March 30th at 11:00am. I know many of you attended last month’s “Servant Leadership” webinar and the feedback was amazing. The title for March is “Risk-Taking and Leadership: How One Small Step Can Lead You into the Path of Innovation and Finding Greater Purpose”.
Many leaders have a clear vision for their lives. They are willing to go through tough waters to achieve their vision. However, they know that the greater the vision, the greater the focus needed, the greater the risks taken, and hopefully, the greater the reward. In nearly every major industry and field, successful leaders are the ones who can easily identify a risky decision, take measured steps to move forward, and develop the fundamental relationships that help guide the process. This session is purposed to encourage you to begin laying a framework for your goals through an intrapreneurial framework and develop meaningful strategies that open doors of opportunity for you, your business, and your future.
Join Dr. Angela Long, a nationally recognized speaker, researcher, and author, as she presents this engaging webinar. REGISTER HERE!
Recruitment Event for FL Department of Corrections The event will take place on Wednesday, March 31st from 1:00pm to 4:00 pm at our Wakulla Career Center in Crawfordville. Appointment Only! Call 850-617-4592 or 850-617-4585
Internal Information:FL Department of Corrections Positions: Correctional Officers-Wakulla (12 positions) Pay Rate: $15.00-$17.00/hour PLUSAll Academy Tuition Costs WAIVED! Positions located at Wakulla Correction Institution
Healthcare 2021 A virtual Workforce Development Summit
Panacea Waterfronts will be hosting an open air market in the Panacea plaza the first Saturday of each month, 9:30am - 2:30pm, featuring a variety of local arts & crafts vendors as well as food items, baked goods and other offerings.
If you are interested in becoming a vendor at these monthly events please contact Kathie Brown at 850.570.3908.
Hops & Half Shells Registration now open
Household Hazardous Waste Day Scheduled
Virtual Small Business Resiliency Conference - FREE
Presented in partnership by the Florida SBDC Network and the Office of U.S. Senator Marco Rubio Join us for a no-cost, Virtual Small Business Resiliency Conference: Sustain the Pivot on May 18 – 19, 2021! Presented in partnership by the Florida SBDC Network and the Office of U.S. Senator Marco Rubio, the Virtual Small Business Resiliency Conference is a no-cost event for Florida’s small businesses and entrepreneurs. The purpose of this virtual conference is to assist and provide resources for small businesses to #SustainThePivot most have endured due to the global pandemic, as well as highlight the expertise, knowledge, and available assistance the Florida SBDC Network and the Office of U.S. Senator Marco Rubio have to offer. To find out more visit https://floridasbdc.org/disaster/sustainthepivot
Ed2go 2021 Class List
Ed2Go online training is made possible by the generous contributions from local businesses and individuals to the Burt Poole Scholarship fund, to help you succeed in business.Classes are free to our members. (other classes not listed here may be available with a co-pay). Please inquire with chamber staff to request more information, enrollment, and verification forms. Please also review requirements prior to sending enrollment request. For a complete list of online classes click here
