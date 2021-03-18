The Franklin County Tourist Development Council has launched a multi-media beach safety campaign to outline important regulations relating to beach safety, turtle nesting protection measures and beach access.
The campaign features a unique two-minute video that includes all five Franklin county commissioners and several constitutional officers welcoming visitors.
Tourism officials say It is meant as a welcoming message for visitors who may not know some of the beach safety regulations.
The campaign includes video, web, a mobile app and signage including a page on the TDC website www.Floridasforgottencoast.com that specifically details the county’s beach warning flag system, current beach conditions, pet-friendly rules and turtle nesting season rules along with the Leave No Trace requirements.
The page also identifies the location of accessible beach pathways that feature wheelchair and other mobility-impaired access to the public beaches.
There is also a link to the county’s mobile app where people can access the information in a mobile format.
In addition to the video, app and expanded web content, the TDC recently created a new informational beach safety sign to replace the hodge-podge of individual signs located at beach access points.
The new signage includes information on the sea turtle nesting season, handicap access information, pet leash requirements and beach flag location.
The signs will be placed at more than 20 public beach access points throughout the county.
