FWC's Fishing in the Know - March 2021

Commission meeting – February
Marine Fisheries items
Information: The FWC Commission listened to public testimony on and discussed the following marine fisheries management items at the virtual Feb. 25-26 meeting.
Decision making (regulation changes were made on these topics):
- Western Dry Rocks: The Commission approved seasonal protections for a multi-species spawning aggregation site in the lower Florida Keys. Starting April 1, fishing will be prohibited in a 1-square-mile area near Western Dry Rocks from April 1 – July 31 each year. The Commission also adopted a seven-year sunset provision, which primarily will be used as a way to ensure the Commission can revisit this closure and discuss future management in this area.
- Tortugas Shrimp Beds Boundary Line Cleanup (Consent Agenda): The Commission will update boundary coordinates for the Tortugas Shrimp Beds to align with locations of navigational aids and clarify the boundary description. This change is similar to a recent change in federal waters.
Discussions (no regulation changes were made on these items):
- Southwest red tide update: snook, redfish and spotted seatrout: The Commission directed staff to gather public input on the future management of snook, redfish and spotted seatrout in the area of southwest Florida where they are currently catch-and-release only. The catch-and-release only measures were implemented in response to a severe and prolonged red tide event in 2017-2019. Direction from the Commission to gather additional public input came after they received a staff review of the latest Fish and Wildlife Research Institute monitoring data and listened to public input on snook, redfish and spotted seatrout in southwest Florida.
- Federal fishery management updates: The Commission discussed outcomes of recent meetings of the Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council and discussed the 2021 Gulf red snapper season. FWC expects to announce season dates in mid- to late-April.
Flounder
Regulation changes effective March 1
Information: Starting March 1, the following changes will go into effect for flounder:
- Extending ALLFWC flounder regulations into federal waters.
- Increasing the minimum size limit from 12 inches to 14 inches total length (recreational and commercial).
- Reducing the recreational daily bag limit from 10 to five fish per person.
- Establishing an Oct. 15 through Nov. 30 recreational closed season.
- For commercial harvesters using allowable gear: Establishing a commercial trip and vessel limit of 150 fish from Dec. 1 – Oct. 14, and 50 fish from Oct. 15 – Nov. 30.
- Modifying the incidental bycatch limit for commercial harvesters using non-allowable gear from 50 pounds/trip to 50 fish/trip.
- Creating a federal waters trawl bycatch limit of 150 fish/trip from Dec. 1 – Oct. 14, and 50 fish/trip from Oct. 15 – Nov. 30.
Spotted seatrout
Western Panhandle zone opens March 1
Information: Recreational harvest of spotted seatrout reopens in the Western Panhandle management zone starting March 1 (includes all state and federal waters from Escambia through the portion of Gulf County west of 85 degrees, 13.76 minutes west longitude but NOT including Indian Pass/Indian Lagoon). Once open, the bag limit in this zone is three fish per person, per day, and the size limit is 15 to 19 inches total length, with one over 19 inches per vessel allowed.
Gray triggerfish
Recreational season opens March 1
Information: The recreational gray triggerfish season in Gulf state and federal waters will reopen to harvest March 1. The bag limit is 1 per person and size limit is 15 inches fork length.
Before fishing for triggerfish from a private recreational vessel, you must sign up for the State Reef Fish Survey at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.
Snook
Season opens March 1 in some Gulf waters
Information: The recreational harvest season for snook opens March 1 in some Gulf waters, including Escambia through Hernando counties, and waters south of Gordon Pass in Collier County through Monroe County (also includes Everglades National Park).
Snook remains catch-and-release only in state waters from the Hernando/Pasco county line south through Gordon Pass in Collier County (includes Tampa Bay and Hillsborough County) through May 31, 2021, in response to the impacts of a prolonged red tide that occurred from late 2017 through early 2019.
Lionfish Removal and Awareness Festival
Information: The 7th annual Lionfish Removal and Awareness Festival will be held May 15 and 16 at AJ’s Seafood and Oyster Bar and HarborWalk Village in Destin to celebrate the fight against invasive lionfish with the FWC and Destin – Fort Walton Beach. Activities will include fillet demonstrations; family-friendly games and activities; art, diving and conservation booths; and the world’s largest lionfish spearfishing tournament, the Emerald Coast Open.
Florida Coral Crew
Information: If you want healthy, beautiful coral reefs and would like more information about Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease and what the FWC and partners are doing to help, join the Crew and sign up today: FLCoralCrew.com.
Catch a Florida Memory
Submit saltwater catches and earn rewards
Information: You can now submit your vermilion snapper and saltwater catfish catches to earn a Reel Big Fish achievement! The qualifying length for vermilion snapper is 17 inches for adults and 13 inches for youth, while the qualifying length for saltwater catfish (gafftopsail or hardhead) is 22 inches for adults and 16 inches for youth. All Reel Big Fish catches must be photographed over a qualifying measuring device clearly showing the exact full length of the fish. A photo of the fish with the angler submitting the catch is also required.
Have you caught a Florida memory? Submit photos of your saltwater catches to earn rewards for various achievements while targeting a diversity of species and reducing fishing pressure on the most commonly sought-after catches.
Join the Triple Threat Club and earn even more prizes (including a long sleeve performance fishing shirt and more) by participating in all three programs. Anglers must qualify for each of the three programs to be eligible.
FWC also manages the Florida Saltwater Fishing Records program.
Note: Prize package mailings have resumed but will continue to be slower than normal over the next few months as we continue to work through delays resulting from COVID-19. Anglers are still encouraged to submit catches and enjoy getting out on the water!
