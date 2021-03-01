St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week

Hi, I'm Domino! I am an 8 month old domestic shorthair. I was born to a feral mama but a nice lady helped my siblings and me get used to people before she brought us to SJBHS! I am still a little scared but I'm coming out of my shell more and more everyday. I would love a quiet home where I can learn how to be a cat! Come by the shelter to meet my and all of my siblings!!
You'll find the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe
Call: 850-227-1103
info@sjbhumanesociety.org
