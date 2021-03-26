Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Hannah Sumner Causseaux to the Liberty County Board of County Commissioners

Tallahassee, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Hannah Sumner Causseaux to the Liberty County Board of County Commissioners.
Hannah Sumner Causseaux
Causseaux, of Bristol, is a Registered Nurse at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital and an Adjunct Nursing Instructor at Chipola College. She serves on the Chipola Healthy Start Board of Directors and is a past member of the Chipola College District Board of Trustees. Causseaux earned bachelor’s degrees in political science and nursing from Florida State University and is pursuing her master’s degree in nursing from Auburn University.
