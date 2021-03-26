If you are 40 or older you will be able to get your COVID-19 vaccination starting on Monday and if you are 18 and older you will be able to get your shot starting in 2 weeks.
On Thursday, Governor Ron DeSantis announced new eligibility guidelines for COVID-19 vaccinations in Florida.
Beginning Monday, March 29, all individuals age 40 and older will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Beginning the following Monday, April 5, all individuals age 18 and older will be eligible to receive the vaccine.
If you would like to register for the COVID-19 vaccination, call the Franklin County Health Department at 653-2111 to make an appointment.
Vaccines are also available at the CVS location in Port St. Joe.
