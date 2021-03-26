If it seems like there are more bald eagles now than in the past, that's not an illusion.
Populations of the American bald eagle have quadrupled since 2009, according to a new report by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Bald eagles once teetered on the brink of extinction, reaching an all-time low of 417 known nesting pairs in 1963 in the lower 48 states.
However, after decades of protection, the banning of the pesticide DDT, and conservation efforts with numerous partners, the bald eagle population has flourished, growing to more than 71,400 nesting pairs.
Its estimated there are about 1285 active eagle nests in North Florida alone.
To estimate the bald eagle population in the lower 48 states, Migratory Bird Program pilot biologists conducted aerial surveys over a two-year period in 2018 and 2019 and used relative abundance predictions to acquire information on the lower density nesting areas .
