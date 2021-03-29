RSVP Now: April 10. Florida in WWI: History Talk

|Carrabelle History Museum & Camp Gordon Johnston Museum present "Florida in WWI" History Program with author Joe Knetsch
The Carrabelle History Museum in partnership with the Camp Gordon Johnston Museum is presenting a fascinating history program entitled, “Florida in World War I”. Learn about the contributions of Florida in WWI as well as the impact of the 1918 pandemic on Florida. This program features author Joe Knetsch and will be held Saturday, April 10, 2021, at 10 am - 12 pm in the upstairs room at C-Quarters Marina, 501 St. James Ave (Hwy 98), Carrabelle, FL. Due to COVID precautions, seating will be limited. There is no charge for this event but reservations are required.
A century ago, sparsely populated and largely rural Florida rallied as America plunged into World War I. The state's sacrifices and contributions have rarely been awarded their proper due. The proud USS Florida, too often mentioned as a mere adjunct to the Atlantic Fleet, receives a just accounting, as does the utterly devastating loss of the USS Tampa, the highest death toll the navy suffered in the war. Sunshine State foresters served critical roles abroad, and local libraries became essential hubs for promoting rationing and reporting news from overseas. Floridian aid workers and soldiers training for departure were stricken with the Spanish flu, a pandemic that shook the globe with force equal to the war itself.
Joe Knetsch is an American historian and author who has published eight books and over 200 articles in numerous journals. Joe has a B.S. from Western Michigan University, an M.A. from Florida Atlantic University and a Ph.D. from Florida State University. He has taught at the secondary and collegiate levels, and worked as a historian for the Department of Environmental Protection and Department of Natural Resources.
Due to COVID precautions, seating will be limited to 50 attendees. The Speaker Series programs are popular and reservations are required. Reservations can be made by contacting us at carrabellehistorymuseum@gmail.com or 850-697-2141. Masks are required. Seats will be spaced to allow for social distancing. Attendees are asked to follow all health guidelines to help keep themselves safe including social distancing and sanitizing hands frequently. There is no fee for this program. Donations are gladly accepted to defray costs. Funding in part by the Franklin County Tourist Development Council. For more information, contact 850-697-2141.
Volunteers are needed! In order to continue offering wonderful events to our community, we need your help! Even just a few hours would make a huge difference.
There is no admission fee for these events. Your support is vital for us to continue to offer great cultural programs. Donations may be made securely by credit card or PayPal by clicking here: Donate Online. Join or Renew your Annual Membership to the Carrabelle Historical Society and support these wonderful programs. $15 individuals, $20 families or $35 organizations /businesses. Members are also Friends of the Carrabelle History Museum. Memberships may be paid online here by credit card or PayPal - Donate Online.
No comments:
Post a Comment