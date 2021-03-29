The Franklin County Tourist Development Council is asking people to look through their old photos and old seafood industry artifacts to help fill an interactive Maritime Heritage museum at the “Buddy” Ward Park west of Apalachicola.
The land and the building were bought by the County in 2010 for use as a park, boat landing facility and future heritage museum.
The park currently features a concrete boat launch ramp, restrooms, covered picnic tables, grills and a nature observation dock.
The park also features the restored concrete shell of Lombardi’s original oyster plant which will house the maritime heritage museum.
The interior has been restored to resemble its original use an oyster shucking plant, complete with individual shucking “stalls” and a refrigeration room.
Once its finished, though, visitors will be able to watch videos on the oyster, shrimping, crabbing and fishing industry.
TDC officials say the museum will contain exhibits, photographs, videos and interpretative displays and artifacts dating back more than 100 years to document the history of Franklin County’s many maritime-based industries that have flourished throughout the generations.
If you have Franklin County maritime related artifacts or photos that you would like to donate or lend to the museum, please contact museum@floridasforgottencoast.com.
No comments:
Post a Comment