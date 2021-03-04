Sebrina Brown was elected as the new member of the Carrabelle City Commission in a citywide special election Tuesday.
Brown received 112 votes – or about 51.6 percent of the total votes in a three person race.
Kenny Griswold came in close second with 88 votes and Donna Mathes finished third with 17 votes.
Brown will fill the seat left vacant by Keith Walden who resigned on November 1st.
She will serve the remainder of his four-year term, which ends on November 5th, 2024.
Brown will be sworn in at the Carrabelle City Commission this evening at 6 PM at Carrabelle City Hall replacing interim commissioner Mel Kelly who has filled the seat since January.
