Franklin County commissioners this week approved changes to its animal control ordinance that will require the cities of Carrabelle and Apalachicola to kick in some money if they want the county to continue providing animal control services with the city limits.
Since 2017 the county animal control department has provided services to the entire county, including to the cities of Carrabelle and Apalachicola.
That put a strain on the department finances, so during the 2019 –20 budget process the county agreed to add a new officer to animal control with the caveat that the cities would help pay the increased cost if they want continued county response to animal complaint calls.
The amended animal control ordinance requires the cities to sign an interlocal agreement requiring each city to pay 3500 dollars a year to help cover expenses and to provide a city police officer at all animal control calls.
The county is asking for police backup because animal control calls can get testy, especially when a pet owner thinks their pet is being unfairly targeted.
The county is also asking that all animal control calls in the cities be documented so the county knows how many calls are being made from each city.
County commissioners say if the cities don't want to pay then they will have to figure out their own animal control process and that will cost much more than 3500 dollars a year.
County attorney Michael Shuler said the county is under no legal obligation to provide animal control services within the city limits – but if they want the service they need to pay their fair share.
The City of Apalachicola says it will sign the interlocal agreement, the City of Carrabelle is expected to discuss the issue at today's Carrabelle City Commission meeting.
The updated animal control ordinance also defines how long leashes need to be when you are walking your pet on public property.
The rule requires a 6 foot leash for pets on public beaches, boat ramps, parks and parking areas while allowing for 20 foot leashes on other public areas.
The updated animal control ordinance was approved 4 to 1.
It was opposed by District 5 commissioner Jessica Ward
