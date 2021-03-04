Great radio from the Apalachicola Bay in North Florida
Thursday, March 4, 2021
Weekly news from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce
President's Message
If the pine pollen hasn’t already made you aware, spring is here in Wakulla. In addition to the lovely yellow coating on everything, and the itchy eyes and watery noses, spring is also the time of year most of our local businesses begin to see a marked increase in business. Because of our proximity to the coast, nearly every business in Wakulla County is affected by the seasonal ebb and flow centered around water related sports and activities.
March is the month that kicks it off with spring break for schools, and there are as many people out in boats on the water as there are beachgoers with toes in the sand. Before first light, the armada that is traffic headed south stops at every store selling ice, bait, snacks, and beach supplies, and at the end of the day everyone moves back north through our county, stopping to resupply, fuel up, and stop for drinks and dinner on the way back home. This is the cycle - rinse, wash, repeat; every year it starts in the spring and takes us right on through the summer. Because of that, it is no surprise that Chamber membership is up in the spring, and the number of new businesses starting up is too. For January and February, we had 11 new businesses join. More here
Attention Wakulla High School Seniors! Each year, Wakulla Chamber of Commerce awards a $1000 scholarship from our Low Country Boil proceeds to a deserving Wakulla student. Even though we have not been able to hold the event due to COVID restrictions, the scholarship was awarded last year, and will be awarded again this year. This year, in addition to Wakulla High School Seniors, graduating students at Wakulla Christian School and Savary Academy are included. Application deadline is March 12th. Please check your school’s website or office for the application, or download below. 2021 Scholarship Application – Wakulla Chamber Of Commerce (wakullacountychamber.com)
What is Cooking at Oyster Boss? Come and find out! Please join us for a fun time, networking with great people and a Low Country Boil at Oyster Boss! WHEN: 5:30PM, Thursday, March 25 WHERE:2350 Sopchoppy Hwy
RSVP to chamber office by replying to this email or call 850.926.1848 by Friday, March 19.
Scholarships Available
Hops & Half Shells Registration now open
Household Hazardous Waste Day Scheduled
Ed2go 2021 Class List
Ed2Go online training is made possible by the generous contributions from local businesses and individuals to the Burt Poole Scholarship fund, to help you succeed in business.Classes are free to our members. (other classes not listed here may be available with a co-pay). Please inquire with chamber staff to request more information, enrollment, and verification forms. Please also review requirements prior to sending enrollment request. For a complete list of online classes click here
Disclaimer: The Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce provides this calendar of events as a service to its members and a convenience in the community. No endorsement of the scheduled events or organizations by the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce is either expressed or implied.
