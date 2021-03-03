The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is looking for volunteers to help with scallop restoration efforts in Franklin, Gulf and Bay Counties.
In 2016, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission biologists began a 10-year project to restore bay scallops in Florida’s Panhandle.
As part of the effort, biologists place wild and hatchery-raised scallops in cages in the bays.
The cages protect scallops from predation and increase the number of offspring produced, increasing the population size over time.
You can help by volunteering to become a ‘scallop-sitter’ and maintain your own cage with scallops.
Cages can be placed either on your own private dock or in the bay using a boat or kayak.
FWC will provide cages, scallops, and training.
To take part you need to have access to the Bays either through a private dock, boat or kayak.
You have to be able to clean scallop shells once a month and you have to attend or view via webinar FWC’s Scallop Restoration Workshop.
You can Register to be a scallop sitter on Eventbrite – we have posted the links for Franklin, Gulf and Bay Counties on Oysterradio.com and on the Oyster Radio facebook page.
To be a Franklin County Scallop Sitter:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/141172912983
To be a Gulf County Scallop Sitter:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/141056117645
To be a Bay County Scallop Sitter:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/141178816641
