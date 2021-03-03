The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has approved new rules to reduce the risk of Chronic Wasting Disease coming into Florida.
Chronic Wasting Disease is a contagious disease that damages the brains of affected deer, elk, moose, caribou and other members of the deer family and always causes them to die.
It has not been detected in Florida though it has been found in 26 other US States
Beginning July 1st, Florida will prohibit importing or possessing whole and parts of carcasses of all members of the deer family originating from any area outside of Florida.
There is an exception for deer harvested from a property in Georgia or Alabama only if the property is bisected by the Florida state line and is under the same ownership.
The new rules will allow people to import de-boned meat; finished taxidermy mounts; antlers; hides, skulls, skull caps, and teeth if all soft tissue has been removed.
And remember, if you happen to see a sick or abnormally thin deer or deer dead of unknown causes, please report its location to the CWD hotline, at (866) CWD-WATCH.
