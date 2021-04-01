A new federal boater safety rule takes effect on April 1st.
The new law stipulates that the operator of any powerboat less than 26 feet in length must wear the boat's engine cutoff switch when traveling.
The Coast Guard says too many boat captains leave the lanyard to the switch dangling uselessly unattached, and that is a safety hazard.
The engine cutoff devices are designed to prevent a boat-strike injury and runaway boat if an operator is accidentally ejected overboard.
When a person falls overboard, the cord disengages and the motor is automatically shut down.
Engine cutoff devices can be located at the helm of the boat or on the tiller or body of an outboard engine.
Some vessels have a wireless fob that turns off the engine when the fob is submerged in water.
Effective April 1st the new law requires a vessel operator to use either a helm or outboard lanyard or wireless fob when traveling on plane or above displacement speed.
Low-speed activities such as fishing or docking do not require use of an engine cutoff switch.
The vessel operator is also exempt if the boat’s motor produces less than 115 lbs. of static thrust – or about the size of a 2-hp engine.
Boat operators who fail to follow the new requirement could face a $100 civil penalty for the first offense.
