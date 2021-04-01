Great radio from the Apalachicola Bay in North Florida
Thursday, April 1, 2021
Weekly news, Chamber and Member Events from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce
Business after Hours events:
Now that people are getting vaccinated and feel safer about going out in public, we are scheduling after hours events. They are typically held the third Thursday of most months, but depending on schedule, another date may be arranged. Time for the event is 5:30 - 7 or 7:30pm.
If you would like to hold a Business after Hours event at your location, please give our office a call to schedule or to find out more.
Looking back at last month, the word that comes to mind is: BUSY. It seems like everyone is back to being fully open and busy. Nearly everyone involved in the real estate industry is setting record numbers month after month. Lot sales have been at record paces, and new home sales and new home builds are also at an all-time high. Wakulla County is booming, and why not? When looking at the communities surrounding Tallahassee it doesn’t take much to see the A rated schools, coastline and beaches, and huge chunks of public land, making Wakulla County such a shining example of what so many people are looking to find.
All that growth attracts new businesses too, and amidst the pandemic recovery effort the number of new businesses we see makes me more optimistic we are headed back uphill now and I’m excited to see how the rest of the year will play out. Our numbers here at the chamber are growing, and with new and diverse businesses. Just this month we welcomed Dez ja Brew Coffee, a wonderful little coffee and food truck outside of El Jalisco’s restaurant. Theatre with a Mission had a ribbon cutting and their brand of theatre is something new and refreshing for the County. We have an upcoming ribbon cutting for PhantaSea Day Spa April 8th, check our Facebook page for details. Later this month expect the ribbon cutting for Panacea Chocolate. READ MORE
Zaxby's Share Night to Benefit United Way Way of Wakulla
Business after Hours
When it has been over a year since we have been able to hold an after-hours event and were approached by Jeff Tilley inviting us to have an event at Oyster Boss in Sopchoppy, it was no surprise that we had a great response when the invitation went out.
If you didn’t know anything about growing, harvesting and marketing oysters, Jeff was on hand at the event to answer questions and was very happy to share his knowledge. As we all know, it is one thing to sell perishable goods but when it comes to oysters, you can taste “fresh” and shelf life expires quickly.
During the beginning of the COVID outbreak, when restaurants were shut down, Jeff and his team used their marketing skills and connections to quickly pivot to retail sales, and temporarily away from business-to-business transactions with restaurants. Now, their retail store, which occupies the front of their office suite in Sopchoppy, is set to exceed $150,000.00 in out-the-front-door oyster sales in 2021. And, since the advent of Covid-19 a year ago, their website is now featuring an easy, automated click-through for on-line ordering.
Jeff and Reid Tilley, along with Oyster Boss Events Manager, Nancy Paul, and the rest of their hard-working crew, were wonderful hosts. We were able to taste those freshly harvested oysters, and the lines by the shucking station and grill stayed busy throughout the evening, and conversation slowed down only when the low country boil dinner was served. It would be fair to say that everyone had a wonderful time and enjoyed meeting Jeff, Reid and the crew! Thank you for having us!
Besides supplying restaurants with his goods, the Oyster Boss retail store in Sopchoppy features fresh and local oysters and clams from the Oyster Boss farms, shucking supplies, apparel, and items of local interest. Jeff and Reid are hard - working, creative and here to stay.
So, head on over to 2350 Sopchoppy Highway to get some freshly harvested oysters or clams for the weekend. To check availability, call the main office at 850-962-1213. Store hours are: Monday through Friday 8:30 am to 3:30 pm and Saturdays 9-5.
Panacea Waterfronts - 1st Saturday Market
Panacea Waterfronts will be hosting an open air market in the Panacea plaza the first Saturday of each month, 9:30am - 2:30pm, featuring a variety of local arts & crafts vendors as well as food items, baked goods and other offerings.
If you are interested in becoming a vendor at these monthly events please contact Kathie Brown at 850.570.3908.
Minority & Small Business Boot Camp
Enterprise Florida will launch the Minority & Small Business Boot Camp on Wed, April 7th (9-10am). This is an 11 series boot camp designed to equip minority and small businesses with various tools integral for success. Each hour long session will cover a different topic integral for small business success.
Presented by | ENTERPRISE FLORIDA and Florida SBDC Network
Florida in World War I: History Talk
CARRABELLE, FL (March 29, 2021) – The Camp Gordon Johnston Museum in partnership with the Carrabelle History Museum is presenting a fascinating history program entitled, “Florida in World War I”. Learn about the contributions of Florida in WWI as well as the impact of the 1918 pandemic on Florida. This program features author Joe Knetsch and will be held Saturday, April 10, 2021, at 10 am - 12 pm in the upstairs room at C-Quarters Marina, 501 St. James Ave (Hwy 98), Carrabelle, FL. Due to COVID precautions, seating will be limited. There is no charge for this event but reservations are required. More
Hops & Half Shells Register Now
LEAD - LEADERS EVOLVE AND DEVELOP
Household Hazardous Waste Day Scheduled
Ed2go 2021 Class List
Ed2Go online training is made possible by the generous contributions from local businesses and individuals to the Burt Poole Scholarship fund, to help you succeed in business.Classes are free to our members. (other classes not listed here may be available with a co-pay). Please inquire with chamber staff to request more information, enrollment, and verification forms. Please also review requirements prior to sending enrollment request. For a complete list of online classes click here
