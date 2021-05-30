FWC's Fishing in the Know - June 2021

STATE SEASON UPDATES
June - July
State waters are from shore to 9 nautical miles in the Gulf and from shore to 3 nautical miles in the Atlantic.
June 1 – Snook (Atlantic) closes
June 1 – Gag grouper (Gulf, excluding 4-county region) opens
June 1 – Amberjack (Gulf) closes
June 1 – Gray triggerfish (Gulf) closes
June 4 – Red snapper (Gulf) opens
June 15 – Bay scallops (Fenholloway through Suwannee rivers) opens (Includes Keaton Beach and Steinhatchee)
July 1 – Gag grouper (Franklin-Taylor) closes
July 1 – Blue land crab closes
July 1 – Bay scallops (Franklin-NW Taylor & Levy-Hernando) opens
July 16-25 – Bay scallops (Pasco) open
July 28-29 – Spiny lobster mini-season
July 29 – Red snapper (Gulf) closes
GREAT CATCH!
Caleb Byrd with a red drum caught off Sanibel that he added to his Catch a Florida Memory Saltwater Fish Life List.
EVENTS
June - July
We will continue to monitor COVID-19 updates and plan events with this consideration in mind.
Lionfish Events Calendar
Virtual Saltwater Fishing Clinics: Videos of clinics will be available this summer and additional live sessions may be added in the future.
June 7 – Gulf Council Public Hearing on Amendment 53: Red grouper allocations – Madeira Beach
June 8 – Gulf Council Public Hearing on Amendment 53: Red grouper allocations – Fort Myers
June 9 – Gulf Council Public Hearing on Amendment 53: Red grouper allocations – Panama City
June 10 – Gulf Council Public Hearing on Amendment 53: Red grouper allocations – online
June 11 – Gulf Council Public Hearing on Amendment 53: Red grouper allocations – online
June 30 – Snook Symposium 2021 – Orlando
SOCIAL SALTWATER
Post of the Month
There were several additions to our Saltwater Fish Life List 10-Fish Club in May. We're pleased to recognize Jaci Pustelnik, Jason Stuck, Benjamin Bradberry Sr., Wanda Austin, and Kendall Mcintosh for hitting this milestone as they continue to catch fish and make Florida memories.
Great job and tight lines, anglers! We look forward to seeing many more catches from each one of you.
