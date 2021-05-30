Sunday, May 30, 2021

FWC's Fishing in the Know - June 2021

June 2021

Commission meeting – May

Red snapper – Gulf

Snook Symposium 2021

Greater amberjack – Gulf

Gray triggerfish – Gulf

Gag grouper – Gulf

Snook – Atlantic

2021 Lionfish Challenge

State Reef Fish Angler

Florida Coral Crew

Catch a Florida Memory

FWC wants your feedback

And MORE

 
Conservation Tip of the Month

Make sure you can identify the fish in your area, specifically the fish you are targeting. Have a resource to help you identify fish you are not familiar with such as the FWC’s Fishing Lines field guide. Contact Marine@MyFWC.com to request a free copy.

Fish Rules App

Keep up-to-date with the latest Florida fishing regulations by downloading the Fish Rules app on your smart device.

Ethical Angler of the Month

Torea Cross recently added this Florida pompano, caught in John's Pass in Pinellas County, to her Catch a Florida Memory Life List. "Since pompano started running I’ve been trying to catch one," Cross said. "Just as we were about to leave, I threw one more shrimp and he hit. I thought it was a jack but it was a beautiful pompano."

Submit your photos by emailing them to Saltwater@MyFWC.com. Learn more about our photo guidelines.

Commission meeting – May

Marine Fisheries items

Information: The FWC Commission listened to public testimony on and discussed several marine fisheries management items at the May 12 and 13 meeting.

Decision making (regulation changes were made on this topic):

  • Multi-day for-hire bag limit: The Commission approved updating FWC rules regarding multi-day for-hire trips for reef fish, king mackerel and Spanish mackerel to be consistent with existing federal rules for the Atlantic and Gulf.
  • Southwest Florida updatesnook, redfish and spotted seatrout: (News Release) Staff updated the Commission on monitoring data and recently gathered public input on short-term management snook, redfish and spotted seatrout in waters from Pasco County south through Gordon Pass in Collier County. This area was impacted by a 2017-2019 severe red tide. These species are catch-and-release only in this area through May 31, 2021. The Commission directed staff to move forward with the following changes effective June 1, 2021:
    • Pasco County and Tampa Bay:
      • Normal regulations will resume for snook, redfish and spotted seatrout in all state waters in Pasco County and Tampa Bay north of State Road 64 in Manatee County plus the Braden River and its tributaries.
  • Sarasota Bay through Gordon Pass in Collier County:
    • Snook and redfish will remain catch-and-release through May 31, 2022.
    • Normal regulations for recreational spotted seatrout harvest will resume with the addition of a six-fish recreational vessel limit. Commercial harvest will also resume, but harvest will be held to the recreational three-fish bag and six-fish vessel limits.
    • These regulations are for all state waters south of State Road 64 in Manatee County including Palma Sola Bay through Gordon Pass in Collier County but not including the Braden River or any tributaries of the Manatee River.

Discussions (no regulation changes were made on these items):

  • Goliath grouper: FWC staff provided a review and discussion of goliath grouper, including biology, updates on ongoing research, and stakeholder opinions. The Commission directed staff to prepare a draft rule for a limited, highly regulated harvest to be considered at a future Commission meeting. News Release.
  • Roundtable discussion on sharks: FWC staff and invited guests provided a review and panel discussion on topics related to interactions between fishermen and sharks in Florida waters. News release.
  • Marine fisheries annual workplan: FWC staff reviewed new and ongoing marine fisheries management issues identified by Commissioners, staff and stakeholders that were approved for the proposed 2021/2022 workplan.
  • Spiny lobster mini-season: FWC staff provided a presentation on Florida’s two-day spiny lobster mini-season with a special focus on Monroe County and the Florida Keys. Topics included management history and recent stakeholder requests related to mini-season in Monroe County.
  • Federal fishery management updates: The Commission discussed outcomes of recent meetings of the Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council and the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council, as well as the 2021 recreational Gulf red snapper season.

Links for more information:

Agenda [MyFWC.com]

red snapper by diane rome peebles

Red snapper – Gulf 

2021 season starts June 4

Information: The recreational red snapper season will start June 4 in Gulf state and federal waters and remain open through July 28, closing July 29. The season will be open for a total of 55 days.

This season applies to recreational anglers fishing from private vessels in Gulf state and federal waters. For-hire operations that do not have a federal reef fish permit may also participate in the season but are limited to fishing for red snapper in Gulf state waters only.

If you plan to fish for red snapper in state or federal waters from a private recreational vessel, even if you are exempt from fishing license requirements, you must sign up as a State Reef Fish Angler (annual renewal required). To learn more, visit MyFWC.com/SRFS. Sign up at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.

Links for more information:

Snappers [MyFWC.com]

snook symposium logo

Snook Symposium 2021

Scheduled for June 30

Information: Please join us for a day-long public discussion about snook research and management in Florida, including a stock assessment update, discussions about the importance of habitat, information about efforts to improve water quality, and updates on conservation and restoration efforts.

Registration details coming soon. Space is limited.

When: June 30, 2021

Where: Caribe Royale, 8101 World Center Dr., Orlando

Learn more at MyFWC.com/Snook2021

850-487-0554 or Marine@MyFWC.com

greater amberjack by diane rome peebles

Greater amberjack – Gulf

Season closes June 1

Information: The greater amberjack recreational season in Gulf state and federal waters will close June 1, with the last day of harvest on May 31. The season will open again Aug. 1 through Oct. 31.

Links for more information:

Greater amberjack [MyFWC.com]

gray triggerfish by diane rome peebles

Gray triggerfish – Gulf

Season closes June 1

Information: The gray triggerfish recreational season in Gulf state and federal waters will close June 1, with the last day of harvest on May 31. The season will open again Aug. 1.

Links for more information:

Gray triggerfish [MyFWC.com]

gag grouper diane rome peebles

Gag grouper – Gulf

Recreational season starts June 1 in most state waters

Information: The recreational gag grouper season starts June 1 in most state and all federal Gulf of Mexico waters. This season will remain open through Dec. 31, closing Jan. 1, 2022.

Monroe County follows Atlantic regulations and is open from May 1-Dec. 31.

State waters off Franklin, Wakulla, Taylor and Jefferson counties are open April 1-June 30 and Sept. 1-Dec. 31.

Links for more information:

Grouper [MyFWC.com]

 

STATE SEASON UPDATES

June - July 

State waters are from shore to 9 nautical miles in the Gulf and from shore to 3 nautical miles in the Atlantic.  

June 1 – Snook (Atlantic) closes

June 1 – Gag grouper (Gulf, excluding 4-county region) opens

June 1 – Amberjack (Gulf) closes

June 1 – Gray triggerfish (Gulf) closes

June 4 – Red snapper (Gulf) opens

June 15 – Bay scallops (Fenholloway through Suwannee rivers) opens (Includes Keaton Beach and Steinhatchee)

July 1 – Gag grouper (Franklin-Taylor) closes

July 1 – Blue land crab closes

July 1 – Bay scallops (Franklin-NW Taylor & Levy-Hernando) opens

July 16-25 – Bay scallops (Pasco) open

July 28-29 – Spiny lobster mini-season

July 29 – Red snapper (Gulf) closes

 

FWC NEEDS YOUR FEEDBACK

Share your input on the Atlantic croaker and spot fisheries; dolphinfish; and trap fisheries.

Provide your comments

GREAT CATCH!

red drum

Caleb Byrd with a red drum caught off Sanibel that he added to his Catch a Florida Memory Saltwater Fish Life List.

June - July

We will continue to monitor COVID-19 updates and plan events with this consideration in mind.

Lionfish Events Calendar

Virtual Saltwater Fishing Clinics: Videos of clinics will be available this summer and additional live sessions may be added in the future. 

June 7 – Gulf Council Public Hearing on Amendment 53: Red grouper allocations – Madeira Beach

June 8 – Gulf Council Public Hearing on Amendment 53: Red grouper allocations – Fort Myers

June 9 – Gulf Council Public Hearing on Amendment 53: Red grouper allocations – Panama City

June 10 – Gulf Council Public Hearing on Amendment 53: Red grouper allocations – online

June 11 – Gulf Council Public Hearing on Amendment 53: Red grouper allocations – online

June 30 – Snook Symposium 2021 – Orlando

 

SOCIAL SALTWATER

catch a florida memory facebook image

Post of the Month

From the Catch a Florida Memory Facebook page:

Welcome to the club!!!

There were several additions to our Saltwater Fish Life List 10-Fish Club in May. We're pleased to recognize Jaci Pustelnik, Jason Stuck, Benjamin Bradberry Sr., Wanda Austin, and Kendall Mcintosh for hitting this milestone as they continue to catch fish and make Florida memories.

Great job and tight lines, anglers! We look forward to seeing many more catches from each one of you.

Are YOU interested in earning a spot in our 10-Fish Club?

Learn More 

#CatchAFloridaMemory #Fishing #SaltwaterFishing #LifeList

fishing icon

Where to Fish

Fish Handling

Learn to Fish

Fish Identification

Saltwater Fishing Tips

Recreational Regulations

On-the-water Etiquette

And More!

snook by diane rome peebles

Snook – Atlantic

Season closes June 1 in state and federal waters

Information: The recreational snook season in Atlantic state and federal waters closes June 1, reopening to harvest Sept. 1. This includes all waters of Lake Okeechobee and the Kissimmee River. All Gulf state and federal waters are also closed.

Links for more information:

Snook [MyFWC.com]

Lionfish challenge

2021 Lionfish Challenge

Turn in your lionfish for rewards

Information: The 2021 Lionfish Challenge began May 21 and rewards lionfish harvesters with prizes for submitting lionfish. Participants who remove the most lionfish in the recreational and commercial categories through Labor Day (Sept. 6) will be crowned the 2021 Recreational Lionfish King/Queen and the Commercial Champion. Register today or learn more about the program at https://fwcreefrangers.com/

srfs state reef fish survey logo

State Reef Fish Angler

Do you fish for reef fish like snapper, grouper and triggerfish from a private recreational vessel off Florida's Atlantic or Gulf coasts? Then you are a State Reef Fish Angler. Sign up for this required designation even if you are normally exempt from needing a license at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com or learn more at MyFWC.com/SRFS.

FL Coral Crew

Florida Coral Crew

If you want healthy, beautiful coral reefs and would like more information about Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease and what the FWC and partners are doing to help, join the Crew and sign up today: FLCoralCrew.com. And while you’re out enjoying the water this summer, remember these tips: 

  1. Avoid touching corals while diving.
  2. Don’t anchor near corals.
  3. Clean diving gear between dive sites.
  4. Use environmentally friendly sunscreens.

Catch a Florida Memory

gag grouper

Anthony Fisher added this gag grouper, caught off Hudson, Florida, to his Catch a Florida Memory Saltwater Fish Life List. 

Submit saltwater catches and earn rewards

Have you caught a Florida memory? Submit photos of your saltwater catches to earn rewards for various achievements while targeting a diversity of species and reducing fishing pressure on the most commonly sought-after catches.

Join the Triple Threat Club and earn even more prizes (including a long sleeve performance fishing shirt and more) by participating in all three programs. Anglers must qualify for each of the three programs to be eligible.

FWC also manages the Florida Saltwater Fishing Records program.

Link for more information:

CatchaFloridaMemory.com  

 

Learn how our partner, the Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida, helps the FWC achieve it's mission.       

 Subscribe to their newsletter.

foundation logo
Sportfish restoration logo

Do you buy fishing gear? Fuel up your boat? Purchase a fishing license? Every time you do, you help improve your fishing experience by supporting the Sport Fish Restoration Program (SFR). Learn more about how you contribute at MyFWC.com/SFR.

Contact us at 850-487-0554 or Marine@MyFWC.com

Sign up for Fishing in the Know and other Newsletters at MyFWC.com by clicking  “Subscribe.”



