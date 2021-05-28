Friday, May 28, 2021

Getting Out in Gulf County

Wheels On Williams is a new event for Gulf County. It will feature local and regional cars, trucks, motorcycles, golf carts and anything with a set of wheels for a FREE community event. Food will be available from the region's most popular Food Trucks. Music will be provided by the communities' favorite musicians. It will be held on the third Thursday of June, July and August start time is 5 pm.
Sponsorship Form
Do you have a cool car?
﻿Does your business have custom paint or a wrap?
We are looking for your wheels to be
parked on Williams for all to see!
Register your Wheels Here!
Contact joe@gulfchamber.org for more information or call 850-227-1223



Join us on Memorial Day for a program at Veterans Memorial Park at Beacon Hill honoring the nation's fallen soldiers, sailors and airman.

Program will begin at 11am ET.
8750 W. Hwy 98
Port St Joe, FL 32456
It's time to register your kiddos for our 2021 Summer Leadership Program!

This program is FREE and offered to Gulf County youth, ages 4-14.

Kids must be registered. Contact our Gulf County office at (850) 229-1641.
Friends of the Animals Festival
Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 9 AM CDT – 3 PM ET
1007 10th St,
Port St Joe, FL 32456-1637

Join artists, vendors, musicians, and more for a day of fun, all to raise money and awareness for our animal friends at SJBHS! Located at Faith's Thrift Hut right by our shelter, this is an outdoor event you won't want to miss!
﻿
More Information
LIVE MUSIC THIS WEEKEND!
Friday – Open 5-11. Kevin Whoo 7-10.
Authentic acoustic musician, unique and entertaining style with huge variety of music. Sure to please all audiences, no matter age or genre!

Saturday – Open 5-11. Lizzie Cates 7-10.
Lizzie’s voice is often compared to pop icon Taylor Swift, with hints of The Chicks’ Natalie Maines and Kelsea Ballerini, and when she plays live, it’s her catchy hooks, silly personality and her natural ability to bring love and energy that keeps fans coming back.

Sunday – Open 5-10. Luke and Kaylee 7-10.
Luke and Kaylee are a country music duo based in Nashville with a magical chemistry as songwriters, performers, and husband and wife.


D & J Food Trailer will be on site with BBQ Thursday, Friday, and Saturday

Want to buy a food trailer? George Ann’s is for sale. Contact Vince at vince@scalloprepublic.com





117 Sailors Cove
Port St. Joe, FL 32456

Friday: Kenny Turner
Saturday: LoRu

Don't be left out--order your butt today, and help support the South Gulf Fire Rescue volunteers. Butts will be picked up on the Thurs/Fri/Sat of Memorial Day weekend, you pick the day when you place your order: order here: http://ops.sgcfire.com/index.cfm/pageID/59

or go to the sgcfire.com webpage and see this link in the upper right corner.
Chamber Events

Wheels on Williams
Third Thursday
June – July – August
 
Scallop Festival
September 4,5, 2021
 
PortOber Fest
September 25, 2021
 
Shop Gulf Saturday
November 27, 2021
﻿
Contact joe@gulfchamber.org for sponsorship and more information.
Discover Old Florida
For even MORE events and happenings along the Forgotten Coast visit Old Florida Events at OLFL.org
OLFL.ORG
Getting Out in Gulf County is brought to you by:
Joe Whitmer
Executive Director
 
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce
321B Reid Ave
Port St Joe, FL
850-227-1223 Office


http://live.oysterradio.com/
