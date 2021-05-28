Getting Out in Gulf County

Friday – Open 5-11. Kevin Whoo 7-10.
Authentic acoustic musician, unique and entertaining style with huge variety of music. Sure to please all audiences, no matter age or genre!
Saturday – Open 5-11. Lizzie Cates 7-10.
Lizzie’s voice is often compared to pop icon Taylor Swift, with hints of The Chicks’ Natalie Maines and Kelsea Ballerini, and when she plays live, it’s her catchy hooks, silly personality and her natural ability to bring love and energy that keeps fans coming back.
Sunday – Open 5-10. Luke and Kaylee 7-10.
Luke and Kaylee are a country music duo based in Nashville with a magical chemistry as songwriters, performers, and husband and wife.
D & J Food Trailer will be on site with BBQ Thursday, Friday, and Saturday
