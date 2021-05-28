FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Lucinda is an adorable, social and happy pup. She is about 3 months old and is more than ready to be adopted. With summer here and kids out of school, now is the perfect time to introduce a puppy into your home!
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.
Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
