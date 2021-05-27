Florida’s sales tax holiday for hurricane supplies will start on May the 28th, so remember to stock up on the necessities.
The 2021 sales tax holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, May the 28th and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, June 6th.
Over the 10 days you won’t have to pay the state’s six-percent sales tax on a number of items that are vital during disasters.
Tax free items include flashlights, radios and tarps.
You can buy first aid kits, gas or diesel fuel tanks, and ice chests.
You will also be able to purchase ground anchor systems or tie-down kits selling for $100 or less and nonelectric food storage coolers selling for $60 or less.
You can even buy portable generators up to 1000 dollars and of course batteries.
If you are unsure about what you might need should a major storm hit our area this year, you can go to the Franklin county emergency Management website to see what is needed for a well stocked hurricane survival kit.
https://floridarevenue.com/DisasterPrep/Pages/default.aspx
No comments:
Post a Comment