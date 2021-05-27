There is now a new fishing rules app for commercial fishermen which is now available on the App Store and Google Play.
The free Fish Rules Commercial mobile app was created by the Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council and the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council along with a company called Fish Rules, LLC.
The app provides up-to-date, accurate Federal commercial fishing regulations for the Gulf of Mexico and South Atlantic.
The app provides regulations and updates associated with each federal permit that is relevant to you.
It also hosts species specific information including the amount of quota harvested, trip limits, and size limits along with information on permit conditions and managed areas.
The app will function dockside and offshore when you’re out of cellular range.
Up until now, federal commercial fishing regulations have been hosted in the additional information section of the recreational Fish Rules App.
Now that the Fish Rules App Commercial is available, those commercial regulations will be removed from the recreational app so commercial fishermen will need to transition to the Fish Rules Commercial App as soon as possible.
