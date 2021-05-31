St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week

Hi, I'm Forest! I am a 14 year old 8 pound domestic shorthair. I was surrendered to SJBHS after my owner went into hospice care. I am very affectionate and chill! I would love to lay in your lap all day and watch tv. I'm not a huge fan of other cats or dogs so I would love to be the only pet in the home! I have lived a long life but still have so much more to live! Come by the shelter to meet me!!
You'll find the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe
Call: 850-227-1103
info@sjbhumanesociety.org
