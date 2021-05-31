he state is getting ready to kickoff the 2021 Summer BreakSpot program

The state is getting ready to kickoff the 2021 Summer BreakSpot program, which offers free nutritious meals, recreational fun and educational activities for eligible children under 18 at more than 4000 locations across Florida.
Summer BreakSpot is part of the national Summer Food Service Program, a federally funded program operated administered by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
There will be three locations for the Summer breakspots in Franklin County.
They include the Project Impact sits at the old Apalachicola High School in Apalachicola, The Eastpoint United Methodist Church Youth & Children Center at 317 PATTON DR and the nest program site at the old Carrabelle High School at 1001 Gray Avenue.
There will also be 2 locations at the Port St. Joe Summer Leadership Program
at 414 KENNY ST in PORT ST JOE, and at the Port St. Joe Elementary School.
You can find the location closest to you as well as the times and days they serve food by going on-line to www.summerbreakspot.org
