American consumers ate over 19 pounds of seafood each in 2019, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s latest “Fisheries of the United States” report.
Shrimp was the most popular seafood – with Americans eating 4.7 pounds each.
Salmon was second at 3.1 pounds, followed by canned tuna at 2.2 pounds, and Alaska pollock, tilapia, cod, catfish, crab, pangasius, and clams.
The 2019 figures suggest that U.S. consumers are diversifying seafood consumption, with “Americans eating more and different seafood.”
Americans are also eating more seafood - U.S. consumption per capita from 2010 to 2014 has hovered in the range of 17 pounds, increasing to 19.2 pounds in 2019.
