The Apalachicola Riverkeeper has announced the creation of a new scholarship in honor of Katie Herzog.
Katie was a long time volunteer with the Riverkeeper; she passed away in February 2020 after a sudden illness.
The Riverkeeper recently dedicated a new park bench at Riverfront Park in Apalachicola in her memory and during the dedication announced the establishment of the Katie Herzog Apalachicola Riverkeeper Memorial Scholarship.
The annual scholarship will provide $2,000 for a student graduating from Franklin County Schools who plans on attending a two- or four-year college or university.
The scholarship will begin in the fall and be overseen by the Apalachicola Riverkeeper.
