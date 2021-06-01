Tuesday, June 1, 2021

Special Newsletter: Friends of the Animals, Unite!

Special Edition: All About Faith's Thrift Hut

Friends of the Animals, Unite!

Friends of the animals of St. Joseph Bay Humane Society, unite for an outdoor market and festival! We're planning an incredible outdoor event for everyone who loves animals as much as we do. With booths of vendors, artists, bakers, music, and more, there is a little bit of something for everyone at our outdoor market festival on Saturday, June 5th, 2021. Even Bay County Psychic Sarah will be there to do more readings to benefit the animals of SJBHS. Come and enjoy the festivities from 9am to 3pm at Faith's Thrift Hut, right next door to the shelter! Parking is available on the right of way alongside 10th Street since vendors will be set up in our parking lot, with a few exceptions for handicap spots. You won't want to miss this event!

Save the Date!

Making the Most of What We're Given

Members from the Gulf Aire community came together on April 18th to bring four trucks and a carload of goodies for Faith's Thrift Hut, all to benefit animals of the St. Joseph Bay Humane Society.

When people visit the St. Joseph Bay Humane Society, they usually know they can adopt an animal and change a life. What many don't realize is that right next door to this no-kill shelter is a gem of a shop: Faith's Thrift Hut. Formed with a simple mission to make the most of what we're given to save the lives of the animals next door, Faith's Thrift Hut is completely dedicated to animal welfare. Then there is the other part of that mission statement: making the most of what we're given. That's what we're doing with the generous donations from the community, such as from Gulf Aire.

 

On April 18th, Gulf Aire brought an entourage of trucks filled to the brim with goodies to the Thrift Hut. Thrift Hut Manager Megan Shiver was on the spot to help with unloading this tremendous gift, aided by board members from the SJBHS. Megan has expressed ongoing appreciation for how these donations are going to go a long way in helping the Thrift Hut not only thrive but also support the shelter animals next door.

 

Every month, the Thrift Hut brings in steady revenue to help support the lifesaving mission at the St. Joseph Bay Humane Society to the point we can't imagine having one without the other. The next time you stop by the shelter, make sure to pop over and visit the shop next door with a heart of gold. 

Beyond Thrift - Antiques, Furniture, Original Art, and so much more

Local artisans and artists alike frequently donate and sell their amazing works directly at the Thrift Hut. We are always looking to expand our section by original artists, so whatever your craft is, come on in and talk about having your work sold with us to benefit shelter animals. Visitors, don't forget to take home a piece of the Forgotten Coast with you; many of the driftwood signs and handcrafted jewelry here are made directly from our beaches.

Shop to Save Lives

Every purchase you make at the Thrift Hut goes directly toward benefitting the animals who need it most at the St. Joseph Bay Humane Society.

And Earn Rewards

Earn a stamp for every $10 spent at the Hut, and once you collect 10 stamps on your card, bring it in for $10 off your next purchase. Spoiler alert: Your redeemed card also gets entered into a raffle drawing!

Open from 10am to 3pm on Wednesday through Saturday

with an ever-changing inventory that is always circulating and kept fresh.

Donations are welcome

Bring us your lightly used or like-new items and give them fresh life with someone else. We accept donations from 11am to 2pm on Tuesday, and from 11am to 3pm on Wednesday through Saturday.

Follow the Thrift Hut on Facebook

And save the date for these events! You can support the St. Joseph Bay Humane Society at any of these upcoming events:

06/05/2021 Friends of the Animals Festival @ Faith's Thrift Hut, 1007 10th St, Port Saint Joe

06/13/2021 PetSmart Adoption Event in Panama City

06/27/2021 5th Annual Forgotten Coast Sea Turtle Festival

Share on social

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Pinterest



http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment