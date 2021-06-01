Special Newsletter: Friends of the Animals, Unite!

When people visit the St. Joseph Bay Humane Society, they usually know they can adopt an animal and change a life. What many don't realize is that right next door to this no-kill shelter is a gem of a shop: Faith's Thrift Hut. Formed with a simple mission to make the most of what we're given to save the lives of the animals next door, Faith's Thrift Hut is completely dedicated to animal welfare. Then there is the other part of that mission statement: making the most of what we're given. That's what we're doing with the generous donations from the community, such as from Gulf Aire.
On April 18th, Gulf Aire brought an entourage of trucks filled to the brim with goodies to the Thrift Hut. Thrift Hut Manager Megan Shiver was on the spot to help with unloading this tremendous gift, aided by board members from the SJBHS. Megan has expressed ongoing appreciation for how these donations are going to go a long way in helping the Thrift Hut not only thrive but also support the shelter animals next door.
Every month, the Thrift Hut brings in steady revenue to help support the lifesaving mission at the St. Joseph Bay Humane Society to the point we can't imagine having one without the other. The next time you stop by the shelter, make sure to pop over and visit the shop next door with a heart of gold.
